Here's how the RSA's driving services and NCT services are affected under Level 5

DRIVER THEORY TESTS are being suspended for six weeks in light of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

However, some other Road Safety Authority (RSA) services have been classified by the government as essential under Level 5.

Here’s a breakdown of how RSA’s services will be affected during the new restrictions, which kick in at midnight…

Driving test

People can attend their scheduled driving test appointment provided they are an essential worker involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail.

The RSA said it does not hold details that would identify the employment status of any customers among those who have been given a test date to sit a driving test over the next six weeks. As a result, it will not be cancelling any existing scheduled driving tests.

“It is a matter for each individual with a driving test date to satisfy themselves that they are involved in delivering an essential service or essential retail outlet,” the RSA said.

People who are not essential workers are asked to cancel their appointment online.

Essential workers who have an appointment for a driving test over the next six weeks should attend as normal.

Anyone travelling to a driving test centre to sit a driving test, and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

National Driver Licence Service (NDLS)

Essential workers can attend an appointment at an NDLS centre over the next six weeks.

Again, the RSA does not hold details that would identify the employment status of any customers among those who have a booking at an NDLS centre over the next six weeks, therefore it is not cancelling any existing customer bookings.

Essential workers who have an appointment at an NDLS centre over the next six weeks should attend as normal.

Anyone travelling to an NDLS centre to apply for or renew their driving licence or learner permit and is an essential worker is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

People who have bookings and are non-essential workers are asked to cancel on www.ndls.ie.

Driver Theory Test

The government has not classified the Driver Theory Test as an essential service.

As a result, the RSA is suspending the providing of the service in light of Level 5 restrictions.

All Driver Theory Tests will be suspended following the conclusion of the last test today for a period of six weeks.

Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled up to 30 November will be contacted to notify them that their test will be rescheduled free of charge when the service resumes.

NCT

The NCT service has been identified as an essential service.

Anyone with an existing appointment to attend an NCT centre should attend as normal and is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. Vehicle owners requiring retests should attend at the NCT test centre as normal.

Cash will not be accept at the NCT centre when making payment as a result of Covid-19.

Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT)

The CVRT has been identified as an essential service and centres remain open.

Anyone with an appointment to attend a CVRT centre should attend as normal and are exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

Approved Driving Instructor (ADI)

Approved Driving Instructors have been classified as providing an essential service.

ADIs can continue to provide instruction during Level 5 to people who have a book reserved to undergo a driving test.