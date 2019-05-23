This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda operation in Drogheda sees 32 searches, 16 arrests and five vehicles seized

Almost all of those arrested have appeared in court.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 23 May 2019, 4:50 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A TOTAL OF 16 people were arrested in Drogheda as part of a garda operation target criminality in the area.

Operation Stratus also saw 32 searches carried out and the seizure of five vehicles.

A total of 30 houses were searched by gardaí in which 14 people were arrested on foot of outstanding warrants.

All 14 of these people have since been brought before District and Circuit Courts in relation to these warrants.

Two other searches were also carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A further two men, aged 19 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts in Drogheda in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court while the second man is still being held at Drogheda Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí from Drogheda’s Road Police Unit also seized five vehicles and issued 35 on-the-spot fines for road traffic offences.

