Gardaí investigating suspected petrol bomb incident on property in Drogheda

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA, Co Louth are investigating a suspected petrol bomb incident at a property in the early hours of the morning.

The fire happened in the Tredagh View area of Drogheda at around 2.15am.

Gardaí said there was extensive damage done to the premises, including smoke and fire damage.

It is understood that a suspected petrol bomb was involved in the incident.

No injuries have been reported by the occupants of the premises.

No arrests have been made so far and investigations are ongoing.