Thursday 25 May 2023
Two men arrested in connection with drug seizure in Cork
The men are aged in their late teens and 20s.
TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a drug seizure in Cork.

Gardaí conducted searches at a number of residential premises and grounds in the Hollyhill area this morning as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city and county.

They seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €7,000, an amount of cannabis and a firearm and ammunition.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Two men, aged 20s and late teens, were arrested and are currently detained a Garda station in Cork.

Investigations are ongoing.

Emer Moreau
