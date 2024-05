GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED drugs with a combined value of €768,000 and arrested three men following an operation in Co Louth today.

The operation involved personnel from the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit along with the Drogheda Detective Unit and personnel from Dundalk Garda Station, a Garda spokesperson said.



A search in Castlebellingham led to the discovery of suspected cannabis plants with a value of €80,000 and 28kg of cannabis herb worth €580,000.

A second search was carried out in Dundalk where suspected cannabis plants worth €8,000 and cannabis herb worth €100,000 was seized.



The three men in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

