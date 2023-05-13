Advertisement

Saturday 13 May 2023
# operation tara
Gardaí seize €660,000 worth of cannabis in Enniscorthy
No one was arrested during the operation and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.
7 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN WEXFORD have seized €660,000 worth of cannabis after carrying out a search of a premises in Enniscorthy.

Gardaí from a number of different units carried out the search at about 4.30pm yesterday. During the course of the operation 33kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €660,000 was discovered (subject to analysis).

No one was arrested during the operation and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

The seizure comes as two people appeared in court this morning over separate drug seizures in the Dublin area in recent days.

In Dublin, about 18.15kg of cannabis was seized (estimated value €363,000) after gardaí and Revenue officers carried out a number of searches of homes in the north Dublin area between Wednesday and Friday.

A man was charged in connection with the seizures, and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Separately, a 40-year-old man appeared before court this morning, charged in relation to the seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth in excess of €69,000 at a residential property in Ballymun.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, which gardaí say is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
