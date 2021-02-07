Drugs worth €187k seized after gardaí raid property in Portlaoise

ONE MAN WAS arrested after gardaí seized around €190,000 worth of drugs and cash in Laois yesterday.
Following what gardaí referred to as an “ongoing surveillance operation”, a search under warrant was carried out at an address in Portlaoise at 3pm yesterday.
During the search, around 9kg of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated street value of €181,000 was discovered.
A quantity of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €6,000 was also seized, along with €2,735 in cash, a small quantity of LSD and weighing scales. All drugs are subject to analysis.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Gardaí added that investigations remain ongoing.
