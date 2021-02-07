#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 7 February 2021
Drugs worth €187k seized after gardaí raid property in Portlaoise

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene.

By Sean Murray
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

ONE MAN WAS arrested after gardaí seized around €190,000 worth of drugs and cash in Laois yesterday. 

Following what gardaí referred to as an “ongoing surveillance operation”, a search under warrant was carried out at an address in Portlaoise at 3pm yesterday.

During the search, around 9kg of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated street value of €181,000 was discovered.

A quantity of suspected cocaine worth an estimated €6,000 was also seized, along with €2,735 in cash, a small quantity of LSD and weighing scales. All drugs are subject to analysis.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

Gardaí added that investigations remain ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

