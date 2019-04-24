Two men arrested after suspected cocaine and cannabis herb worth €715k seized

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after drugs worth an estimated €715,000 were seized in Dublin yesterday.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin west region, officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area at around 6.30pm.

A number of follow-up searches were subsequently conducted in the Ballyfermot and Lucan areas.

Cocaine and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €715,000 were seized.

Two men aged 33 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. They are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.