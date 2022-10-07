Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Drunk passenger with pants down on Ryanair flight gets suspended sentence

The father of one was accused of being in an intoxicated state while aboard a flight into Dublin last year.

By Tom Tuite Friday 7 Oct 2022, 3:01 PM
A BUILDER, WHO got drunk and became aggressive with cabin crew before walking around a Ryanair flight with his trousers down, has been given a suspended sentence.

Dublin Airport gardai arrested Brunonas Malinovskis, 26, a Lithuanian national with an address at Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

He pleaded guilty to offences under the Air Navigation and Transport Act.

The father of one was accused of being in an intoxicated state that would give rise to an apprehension that he might endanger himself and others while on Ryanair flight FR2972 inbound flight from Lithuania on September 2.

And he was charged with behaviour likely to cause serious offence or annoyance on the aircraft, having been requested by the crew to cease, and being threatening, abusive or insulting.

Dublin District Court heard Malinovskis had a log cabin building business based in Co Cavan.

Judge Deirdre Gearty heard that the cabin crew reported that the passenger had consumed liquor he had not purchased on the flight. He repeatedly pressed the call button “for fun” and “threatened them with physical violence when asked to stop”.

At one point, he came out of the toilet “with his pants down” and refused to take a seat.

Garda Joy McDonnell dealt with the accused after landing, but initially, he refused to confirm his identity “and banged his head off seats”. Afterwards, he continued aggressive behaviour in the airport and tried to spit at and head-butt gardai.

Malinovskis had 15 convictions, including drugs, motoring and public order offences, assault, and criminal damage. In 2018, he was ordered to carry out community service to avoid three months in jail for an assault.

Pleading for leniency, defence solicitor Niall O’Connor told Judge Gearty the incident happened when his client returned to Ireland following his father’s funeral.

He said it did not justify but rather explained his behaviour.

The solicitor added that Malinovskis had no recollection of the incident and was apologetic.

He asked the judge to note his client had a business, partner, family and structure in his life.

Judge Gearty noted his previous convictions and remarked that they were not very different to the matters before the court. Describing his behaviour as “outrageous”, she said it was dangerous, and he had no consideration for fellow passengers or the crew.

While she had sympathy for him being bereaved then, she added that “it is obviously no excuse”.

Finalising the case, she imposed a two-month sentence, suspended on the condition he keeps the peace for 12 months.

Read next:

