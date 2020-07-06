Dry and settled weather on the way - with temperatures expected to rise in time for weekend

FINE WEATHER IS expected across the country today, with warm temperatures set to continue on throughout the week and into the weekend. Indications for the weekend in particular are looking positive, according to the latest forecast.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 14 and 19 degrees today, with scattered showers in the north and northwest of the country.

Highest temperatures are expected in the east and southeast, with Leinster expected to have fair or partly cloudy conditions.

In Connacht and Ulster, scattered showers are expected in the early afternoon with temperatures up to 17 degrees.

Some passing showers may occur in Munster this morning but are expected to clear in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann.

Dry in many areas today with sunny spells & just a few passing showers. Maximum temperatures 14 to 19°C with fresh westerly breezes beginning to ease. pic.twitter.com/44YFT8H8XK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 6, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tuesday will see the fair weather disappear for a while, with rain and fog expected in some places. Temperatures will remain around 17 degrees.

“Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, persistent and locally heavy in places, especially in Connacht, but more patchy elsewhere. Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog.”

Pollen counts across the country remain moderate after low temperature and rain but are expected to rise to high from Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain in the south. Bright spells are expected in the northern half of the country, with temperatures ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

On Friday, scattered showers are expected in Ulster but it will be dry and sunny elsewhere.

Over the weekend, Mét Eireann expects it to be dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells.

“Current indications suggest that it will be dry and settled, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and light winds. Gradually becoming a little warmer also for the early days of next week.”

The hosepipe ban that is currently in place is also being reviewed by Irish Water, after recent heavy rainfall across the country.