This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dry and settled weather on the way - with temperatures expected to rise in time for weekend

Temperatures are expected to vary between 14 and 19 degrees today meanwhile.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 6 Jul 2020, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 10,226 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142380
Image: Shutterstock/Praew stock
Image: Shutterstock/Praew stock

FINE WEATHER IS expected across the country today, with warm temperatures set to continue on throughout the week and into the weekend. Indications for the weekend in particular are looking positive, according to the latest forecast. 

Temperatures are expected to reach between 14 and 19 degrees today, with scattered showers in the north and northwest of the country.

Highest temperatures are expected in the east and southeast, with Leinster expected to have fair or partly cloudy conditions.

In Connacht and Ulster, scattered showers are expected in the early afternoon with temperatures up to 17 degrees. 

Some passing showers may occur in Munster this morning but are expected to clear in the afternoon, according to Met Éireann

Tuesday will see the fair weather disappear for a while, with rain and fog expected in some places. Temperatures will remain around 17 degrees.

“Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, persistent and locally heavy in places, especially in Connacht, but more patchy elsewhere. Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog.”

Pollen counts across the country remain moderate after low temperature and rain but are expected to rise to high from Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain in the south. Bright spells are expected in the northern half of the country, with temperatures ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Friday, scattered showers are expected in Ulster but it will be dry and sunny elsewhere.

Over the weekend, Mét Eireann expects it to be dry with a mix of clouds and sunny spells.

“Current indications suggest that it will be dry and settled, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and light winds. Gradually becoming a little warmer also for the early days of next week.”

The hosepipe ban that is currently in place is also being reviewed by Irish Water, after recent heavy rainfall across the country. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie