Friday 3 July, 2020
Irish Water reviewing hosepipe ban after recent heavy rainfall

The ban was due to remain in place until 21 July.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 3 Jul 2020, 1:11 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ian Francis
Image: Shutterstock/Ian Francis

IRISH WATER HAS said it is reviewing the need for the hosepipe ban that was put in place on 9 June after recent heavy rainfall and improving river and ground water conditions.

The ban was expected to remain in place until 21 July. Irish Water said it was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid-19 crisis.

It said very dry weather was expected in June and July and at the time it was introduced, 27 of its drinking water schemes were in drought, with another 50 at risk.

Met Eireann confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850 and continued dry weather was forecast.

However recent rainfall has resulted in the recovery of some water supplies that were in drought or at risk. Currently only 22 schemes remain in drought and a further 63 are at risk. While the overall numbers are trending downwards, the situation is not uniform across the country.

Early next week Irish Water will again meet with Met Eireann, the OPW, the EPA and other key stakeholders to discuss the impact of the recent rainfall with consideration to lifting or partially lifting the Water Conservation Order.

Managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson said it is still essential that members of the public continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time.
“Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.

“We would like to thank the public for their efforts in conserving water in their homes and gardens over the past number of weeks and our large water users who have worked proactively with us to use water more efficiently in their businesses.”

