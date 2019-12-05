Four men arrested over attempted murder in Dublin in March 2018

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE attempted murder of a person in Dublin last year have arrested four men in connection with the crime this morning.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation this morning leading to the arrests in Dublin and Louth.

Four men – aged in their 20s and 30s – were detained and are set to be brought before the Special Criminal Court later this morning.

On 10 March 2018, gardaí intervened in an attempt to kill a man in Dublin’s north inner city.

Speaking today, assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll who heads Special Crime Operations said: “The Garda Síochána, through Special Crime Operations and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, in particular, continues in its unrelenting determination to bring ‘threat to life’ related investigations, to an appropriate conclusion.”

