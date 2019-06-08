This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many Dublin beaches are affected by the current bathing ban? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The increase that Dublin has seen in its congestion levels.

By Adam Daly Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
Following heavy rainfall, there was an overflow at Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant.
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed. 

376 million: The number of new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis and syphilis registered around the world in 2016 – the latest year for which data is available.

8: The number of beaches in Dublin that bathing bans have been put in place at following stormwater overflow at a wastewater treatment plant.

6%: The predicted increase in Ireland’s greenhouse emissions by 2030 if government policy remains unchanged from the 2017 plan. 

7: The number of properties searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into fraudulent practices in the horsemeat trade.

10,000: The number of health care workers who will strike later this month. Siptu said the strike was part of a dispute regarding “the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

56,882: The number of students who are sitting the Leaving Certificate this year. 

6: The number of MPs out of 11 who have resigned from Change UK, Britain’s breakaway anti-Brexit party. 

22.1: The percentage of consumer spending that Dunnes Stores accounted for, over the course of 12 weeks to 19 May, making it the country’s most popular supermarket. 

1%: The increase that Dublin has seen in its traffic congestion levels since 2017. Making it the 6th worst city for congestion in Europe. 

16: The number of years of searching it took the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group to discover a breeding ground for humpback whales feeding in Irish waters. 

14: The number of lions on the loose near a mining community bordering a national park in South Africa yesterday. 

