Dublin is the 6th most congested city in Europe

Tuesday 4 June, 2019
By Adam Daly Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 11:13 AM
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DUBLIN IS NOW the 14th most congested city in the world, according to an index which monitors and analyses traffic in major urban centres.

The TomTom Traffic Index, which details the traffic congestion levels in 403 cities around the world, saw Mumbai claim the top spot as the most congested city in the world. 

The report for 2018 has found that traffic congestion levels have increased globally. Almost 75% of the cities included have shown an increased or stable congestion level between 2017 and 2018. 

Dublin has seen a 1% increase in its congestion level since 2017, coming in at 45% in 2018, making it the 6th worst city for congestion in Europe. 

For the capital, peak traffic congestion occurred at 8am on weekdays. Tuesdays were noticeably worse with congestion levels reaching 98% at 8am on Tuesdays. 

The worst day in 2018 for Dublin traffic congestion was 9 November. The highest average congestion level was 78%. 

On that day, several parts of Dublin city were hit by floods, with many motorists forced to brave high water levels as they made their way home at rush hour.

Cork was ranked 72nd in the world for traffic congestion, with congestion levels at 32% in 2018. The next Irish city on the Index is Limerick which had a congestion level of 29% – coming in at 117th place.

The 10 most congested cities in Europe are as follows:

  1.  Moscow, Russia
  2. Istanbul, Turkey
  3. Bucharest, Romania 
  4. Saint Petersburg, Russia 
  5. Kiev, Ukraine 
  6.  Dublin, Ireland 
  7.  Lodz, Poland 
  8. Novosibirsk, Russia 
  9. Krakow, Poland 
  10. Edinburgh, Scotland 

