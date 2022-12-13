Dublin Bus to apologise for service disruption in recent months

DUBLIN BUS ARE set to apologise today for service issues in recent months, with the company citing “network expansion” placing pressure on existing services.

New Chief Executive of Dublin Bus, Billy Hann, is set to tell the Joint Oireachtas Transport Committee that “our services have on occasions fallen below our own high standards”.

Hann, who became Chief Executive 13 days ago, is expected to tell TDs and Senators that due to Dublin Bus expanding the bus network quickly, there has been additional pressure placed on the company.

“The recent pace of network expansion has placed significant pressure on the company as we seek to deliver additional services and also provide our network of contracted services,” Hann will say.

The company plans to address this pressure through additional overtime where possible, as well as some adjustments to service provision that would have the least adverse impact on passengers.

“I am confident that improvements seen in recent weeks can be maintained as we build towards 2023. We must also recognise that there are challenges beyond our control which we must navigate in an economy operating at practically full employment.”

It comes just over a month after the company last appeared at the Committee, with former Acting Chief Executive Andrea Keane telling TDs and Senators that the reliability of the Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI) systems had “deteriorated in recent months”.

However, Hann is set to tell the Committee that Dublin Bus Operations and Technical Development teams have been “closely monitoring the performance of all RTPI systems”, adding that some technical errors had been resolved on 1 December.

He will say that the system is operating at “98% accuracy” and that many technical issues with the system have been resolved.

In addition, Hann is set to detail the ongoing recruitment challenges faced by Dublin Bus.

Since January, the company has recruited 319 new drivers, with 39 of those being recruited since Dublin Bus last appeared at the Oireachtas Transport Committee a month ago.

“Recruitment remains one of the biggest challenges facing the organisation and we anticipate it will be Q2 before we hit the required driver numbers.”

“We very much regret the impact this is having on customers. All our employees are working hard to minimise the effect of driver recruitment challenges.”