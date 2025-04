CERTAIN BUS SERVICES in Dublin city centre continue to be impacted in the wake of an alleged threat against a bus driver by a man “who appeared to be wielding a gun”, a union has said.

Siptu said that a bus on Route 13 was parked on Mountjoy Square at around 11.10pm on Friday while it was waiting to start a journey.

Siptu bus driver committee president Brendan McInerney said an individual boarded a bus which was switched off and not due to depart for a few minutes.

He said that after being told this by the driver, the man initially exited the bus before turning around and producing “what appeared to be a gun and began motioning as if he was loading the weapon”.

McInerney said: “He told the driver he would ‘blow his head off’ but thankfully then departed the scene.”

He added: “The driver was extremely shocked and upset by the incident.”

McInerney said he requested Siptu member drivers to withdraw services from the Mountjoy Square area immediately.

“I have further requested that no drivers should terminate services in the area after 7pm at night until Union representatives meet with management and agree appropriate actions to improve their safety.”

Siptu sector organiser John Murphy said: “This is yet another very disturbing and dangerous situation to occur on the public transport network.

“The Programme for Government contains a commitment for the creation of a force with powers of arrest to police the public transport network.

“The establishment of this body is a matter of urgent importance to our members.

“We are renewing our call to meet with the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien to discuss the establishment of this force in as short a time frame as possible.”

Services remained impacted for a third consecutive day by Sunday night.

A Garda spokeswoman said it had received a report involving a suspected firearm.

She added: “No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”

Dublin Bus confirmed there was an incident on Friday night, adding that no customers were on board.

The company said it is “providing full support” to the driver involved and liaising with An Garda Siochana.

A spokesman added: “We will continue to assist them in any way possible.

“As the investigation is ongoing, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Dublin Bus said it is actively working to address the issue of anti-social behaviour and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for customers and employees.

Routes 7/a and 13 are not serving their terminus at Mountjoy Square until further notice.

The nearest stop available for Route 7/a is on O’Connell Street while the nearest stop for Route 13 is on Parnell Square East.

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.