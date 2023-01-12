Dublin Bus services to be suspended in west Tallaght from this evening

DUBLIN BUS SERVICES will be suspended in west Tallaght from 6pm this evening.

Routes 27, 65B, and 77A are due to be affected.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) and Siptu are currently engaged in talks with Dublin Bus over the issue.

General secretary of the NBRU Dermot O’Leary told RTÉ’s News at One that “the west Tallaght situation pops up every number of years”, going back to 1996.

He added that both trade unions attended a meeting with Dublin Bus this morning and all sides are looking at potential solutions.

However, he said over the past year 150 attacks on buses have been reported.

O’Leary said the problems also include racial abuse, threats with knives, and drug taking on buses.

Advertisement

He added that drivers “have had enough at this stage”.

O’Leary acknowledged that garda resources have been provided in Tallaght, but told RTÉ that he was informed over the “past few days that that resource may not continue into the new year”.

While O’Leary said it was a “very small minority that are engaging in this type of behaviour”, he added that it “damages the ability of Dublin Bus to provide a proper public transport service”.

O’Leary also accused politicians of failing to engage with the issue .

He called on the community and politicians to “come to the table and say to bus drivers, ‘we can provide some type of security and some type of commitment that these incidents will stop’.”

O’Leary added that this type of guarantee and commitment is required to ensure that bus services fully resume.

However, the NBRU general secretary confirmed: “As we speak, the services will be terminating at the square at 6pm this evening.”

Dublin Bus has been approached by The Journal for comment.