Investigation launched after Dublin Bus filmed driving down footpath to avoid traffic

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a video captured the moment a Dublin Bus mounted a pavement and drove down a busy stretch of road.

The incident was captured on camera by a commuter on Tuesday morning. It occurred between the Rathfarnham and Terenure areas of Dublin 6.

The video shows the bus travelling on the path to avoid traffic congestion. It travels in close proximity to the entrance to several houses on the street.

The bus’s left wheels are on the pavement while the right wheels are in the cycle lane.

Gardaí have also been notified of the incident.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus said: “The incident is currently under investigation.”