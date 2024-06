NO PASSENGERS WERE on board a bus that crashed into a bridge on Sandwith Street today, Dublin Bus has said.

The incident happened on Sandwith Street Upper at around 4.18 pm.

The bus crashed into a low bridge off Pearse Street, and was still on the road as of 30 minutes ago. The top of the double-decker is visibly damaged.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson said: “This is currently under investigation, there were no passengers on board.”

Advertisement