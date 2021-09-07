#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Council expresses 'serious reservations' on Merrion Square 'build to rent' scheme

The six storey scheme includes 19 build to rent apartments.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 6:22 PM
52 minutes ago 3,782 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543104
Image: LeFavre Merrion Holdings Ltd
Image: LeFavre Merrion Holdings Ltd

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has expressed “serious reservations” over the residential mix of a planned build to rent scheme for Merrion Square.

In July, a company majority owned by Cairn Homes founder, Kevin Stanley lodged plans for the six storey scheme that includes 19 build to rent apartments made up of 12 one-bed apartments, two two bed apartments and five studios.

The mixed use commercial proposal by LeFavre Merrion Holdings Ltd also includes a cafe/lounge, yoga studio and gym for a site to the rear of 39 to 43 Merrion Square.

The application doesn’t include planned improvements to the main structures of 39 to 43 Merrion Square that will be subject to a separate Section 5 application.

The scheme before the Council has been championed by one of Ireland’s best known designers and Merrion Square resident, Louise Kennedy.

Kennedy operates her flagship retail store at Merrion Square and in a submission to the City Council, the designer has stated that for almost 25 years, she has lived and worked close by in Merrion Square and “is very passionate about the area”.

She told the Council that “the proposed development would bring a new vitality and interest to Merrion Square and Stephen’s Place which would be a very positive development”.

Planning consultant for the applicants, Kevin Hughes told the Council that the applicant’s intention is to operate the buildings “as a best in class workplace destination”.

Hughes stated that the vision for 39 to 43 Merrion Square “is to provide a unique place to work, live, connect and inspire while embracing the special heritage and history of the five unique Georgian houses”.

Hughes stated that the scheme would promote the prolonged use of the existing protected structures on site.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, the council has now told the developers that there are “serious reservations” over the mix of units for the build to rent scheme.

The Council has stated that the disappointingly high quantum of studio and one bedroom units is not considered appropriate for the area and could constitute an imbalanced form of development.

The Council has asked the developer to reconsider the quantum of studio and one bedroom apartments and consider introducing a greater ratio of two and/or three bedroom apartments.

The Council has also concluded that the scale of the six storey over basement proposal “would create an undesirable precedent for similar type development”.

As a result, the Council has asked the developers to reduce the scale and massing of the building to a maximum of five storeys.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie