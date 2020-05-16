This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council to re-open number of public services as Phase One begins on Monday

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday confirmed that Phase One of easing restrictions will begin on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 16 May 2020, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 6,596 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100745
Image: Shutterstock/Akaberka
Image: Shutterstock/Akaberka

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has published a list of public spaces which will reopen on Monday. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday confirmed that Ireland will enter Phase One of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Monday. 

At the start of the month, Varadkar announced a five-step plan – which can be read in full here – for lifting the measures put in place by the government to slow the spread of Covid-19.

There are five scenarios whereby people can or should leave their home, from Monday.

They are to go to work if your workplace has been told it can open under the current rules and in circumstances where you can’t do your job from home, to go to the shops for items you need, to exercise within five kilometres, for medical reasons or to care for others and to meet friends or family outdoors in groups no bigger than four.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the following areas will reopen on Monday in light of yesterday’s announcement: 

  • Allotments
  • Silloge golf course for club members and the public provided they pre-book in advance
  • Tolka Valley golf course to the public provided it’s pre-booked
  • Tennis courts, but only where there is a club to manage the courts in accordance with social distancing guidelines
  • Car parks associated with outdoor amenities
  • The Causeway Road to the Bull Island Nature Reserve to vehicles. A new dedicated cycleway along the Causeway Road will be outlined to facilitate cycling.

The council has also confirmed that there will be an increase in the number of outdoor staff at work across all service areas, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Related Read

15.05.20 'Hardware but not homeware': Here's a definitive list of what stores are allowed open from Monday

Members of the public looking to access council services are requested, where possible, to contact Dublin City Council by email at customerservices@dublincity.ie, through its website, or by phone on 01 222 2222. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie