Dublin City Council to re-open number of public services as Phase One begins on Monday

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has published a list of public spaces which will reopen on Monday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday confirmed that Ireland will enter Phase One of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Monday.

At the start of the month, Varadkar announced a five-step plan – which can be read in full here – for lifting the measures put in place by the government to slow the spread of Covid-19.

There are five scenarios whereby people can or should leave their home, from Monday.

They are to go to work if your workplace has been told it can open under the current rules and in circumstances where you can’t do your job from home, to go to the shops for items you need, to exercise within five kilometres, for medical reasons or to care for others and to meet friends or family outdoors in groups no bigger than four.

Dublin City Council has confirmed the following areas will reopen on Monday in light of yesterday’s announcement:

Allotments

Silloge golf course for club members and the public provided they pre-book in advance

Tolka Valley golf course to the public provided it’s pre-booked

Tennis courts, but only where there is a club to manage the courts in accordance with social distancing guidelines

Car parks associated with outdoor amenities

The Causeway Road to the Bull Island Nature Reserve to vehicles. A new dedicated cycleway along the Causeway Road will be outlined to facilitate cycling.

The council has also confirmed that there will be an increase in the number of outdoor staff at work across all service areas, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

Members of the public looking to access council services are requested, where possible, to contact Dublin City Council by email at customerservices@dublincity.ie, through its website, or by phone on 01 222 2222.