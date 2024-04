DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL will hold a special meeting this evening to debate scrapping the already completed public consultation for the Dublin City Transport Plan in order to conduct a new one.

Some councillors say the consultation did not adequately involve organisations representing people with disabilities.

The original consultation found that the public overwhelmingly supported the objectives of the transport plan.

Apart from Patricia Roe of the Social Democrats, the councillors bringing the motion to scrap the consultation findings are all independents.

The Council is due to discuss the issue at a meeting at 6.15pm this evening and based on the last debate, tensions will likely be high.

The Dublin City Centre Transport Plan, announced last year, is aiming to reduce the number of cars clogging up city centre streets but not bringing any custom to businesses.

It estimated that six out of every ten cars are using the city centre streets only as a route to reach a destination outside of the centre. It suggests that moving this traffic out of the city would not impact economic activity or cultural life in the area.

The results of the consultation process survey. DCC DCC

Last time round

The transport plan was due to be voted on last February but was delayed after some councillors raised objections about the public consultation process, arguing that it had only been done online and should have been more transparent, while others said that it was too late to complain about the process after it had been completed.

No objections at the time mentioned people with disabilities. Some councillors opposed to the transport plan said that the process was “flawed” and that the questions on the survey involved were “loaded”.

Green councillors in particular were unhappy with the complaints from their colleagues, who they said had not contributed to the process when they had the chance.

The Green Party’s Janet Horner said during a debate at the time that “the only reps that contributed to the consultation process were Green Party reps. It’s frustrating to hear the process criticised long after it has concluded.”

Media coverage of the traffic plan also came in for particular criticism from many councillors in February, especially the framing of the debate and use of sensationalist language in describing the plans impacts.

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon wrote in a Voices article for The Journal that the plan was “not a ban on cars” as some people had been led to believe.