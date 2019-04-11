This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Construction costs to rise further as Dublin one of most expensive cities to build in the world

It is the third most expensive in Europe behind London and Zurich.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,442 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4585421
Image: Mark Stedman
Image: Mark Stedman

THE COST OF building in Dublin is forecast to jump by 7% this year putting the capital as one of the most expensive cities for construction in the world, a new report has claimed. 

The International Construction Market (ICM) survey put Dublin in third place behind London and Zurich as the most expensive city to build in Europe and landed it in seventh place globally.

Against the backdrop of Brexit uncertainty, the report found Dublin was a “hot” construction market with costs increasing by up to 7%, and outpacing the global forecast average of 4% over the next 12 months.

The ICM survey puts the average cost of building in Dublin at around €2,900 p/m2, while London came in with an average cost of €3,365 p/m2 and Zurich came in at €3,334 p/m2.

Last month the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) warned that construction costs would increase in any Brexit scenario, as a report revealed half of businesses had not engaged with suppliers – many from the UK – on cost implications of the UK’s exit from the EU.

“In the immediate term post-Brexit, the supply chain will be extremely challenged to absorb costs and many companies have already been struggling with increasing input and labour costs,” CIF director general Tom Parlon said in a message to members at the time.

Mark Kelly, marketing director Ireland at Turner and Townsend, who carried out the ICM survey said Dublin’s “hot” status is due in part to the surge in commercial and residential projects in recent years.

“Market confidence and construction demand in Dublin hasn’t been too badly shaken by the continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit in the UK, yet largely insulated by the economic revival we’ve seen in Ireland over recent years,” he said.

“The upturn has attracted a wave of large office and residential projects in the Irish capital, and the early spoils of Brexit have added further momentum as some major occupiers look to relocate from London,” he added.

Skills shortage

Kelly also identified a skills shortage within the construction industry here which is expected to further exacerbate costs as wages rise.

Overall, two-thirds of the markets surveyed reported a trade labour shortage. In Ireland, this has pushed the average hourly wage up 5% in the past 12 months, to €35.70.

“Another factor currently clouding the market outlook is mounting construction cost pressures, with demand relatively high across the continent, and investment only likely to continue this upward march,” he said.

“The shortage of skilled labour and supply chain capacity in Europe is becoming increasingly problematic – driving significant competition on wages and inflating construction costs further.”

Globally, San Francisco reigns as the most expensive city for construction in the world with a cost of €3,989 p/m2 ahead of New York which previously held the title.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie