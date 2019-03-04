This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin councillors reject proposals allowing for log cabins in gardens

Independent councillor John Lyons had proposed amending the city’s development plan to allow for their construction.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 4 Mar 2019, 10:55 PM
Councillor John Lyons Source: Sasko LazarovRollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have rejected proposals to allow for ‘log cabins’ in the gardens of family homes in an effort to ease the housing crisis. 

Independent councillor John Lyons proposed amending the city’s development plan, in particular its “Ancillary Family Accommodation” section which states that this type of accommodation must have access to the main house and not be separate. 

Lyons, however, has argued in favour of allowing for free-standing structures to ease the pressure on those renting, those who’ve lost their homes and those saving for a deposit to buy a home. 

Following a report from Head of Planning Richard Shakespeare, however, councillors this evening voted against Lyons’ proposal. 

Relaxing current planning regulations to allow for ‘log cabins’ “will result in the provision of small substandard dwellings,” the report notes. 

“There are genuine concerns that a major relaxation or variation of the policy or standards to facilitate the construction of free-standing structures in rear gardens will result in the provision of dwellings with poor residential amenities and detract from the amenities of adjoining residential properties,” it said. 

Crucial to the matter, the report notes, is the “issue of access which could have safety implications for future residents in the event of a fire”.  

According to the report, there have 175 complaints directly relating to structures erected in back gardens over the last three to four years. 

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn, however, argued in favour of allowing ‘log cabins’ in back gardens at this evening’s meeting while Labour councillor Alison Gilliland cautioned against such a move, saying there was a risk of creating “shanty towns” in Dublin should ‘log cabins’ be allowed. 

Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe said that Lyons’ solution to the housing crisis was a “slippery slope” and that it could result in sub-standard homes. 

In the end, councillors voted against the proposal 36 to 11. 

Cónal Thomas
