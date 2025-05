DUBLIN CLAMPERS HAVE been ordered to compensate a motorist for repairs after his car was damaged while being towed last year.

Oscar Adonis Marchat of Elton Park, Sandycove, Dublin, won a small claims case against Dublin Street Parking Services Ltd.

He told Judge Peter White at Dublin District Court that he had to bring the civil action due to his car getting towed away in the city on 16 July last year.

He testified that he had no issue with that and paid the fine, and the vehicle was unclamped. However, he told Judge White it showed a “failure signal” and would not start.

The judge queried whether an anti-theft device was triggered to immobilise the car.

Marchat said that was not the issue, and his garage found that the steering column was damaged, “and that forced the car to shut down”.

Judge White heard Marchat was left with a €553 repair bill, which he referred to the clampers, asking them to pay.

He alleged they responded by saying they needed a private investigator and had to appoint someone to interview him and contact his garage to look into his complaint.

But by late summer they had not got in touch about seeing the car.

“I tried to follow up multiple times,” the motorist said. Finally, he said, the investigator had told him he had come off the case and to deal directly with the parking company again.

Marchat got his car fixed at his own expense and provided documentation from his garage, a quote and an explanation for the damage.

With no defence entered by Dublin Street Parking Services Ltd and noting the evidence furnished, Judge White accepted that the steering column was damaged during towing and granted Marchat a decree for the full repair amount.