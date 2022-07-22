Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 22 July 2022
Battle of Britain fly past over Dublin skyline to celebrate 100 years of the Irish Air Corps

Guest of Honour was Battle of Britain fighter pilot and Dublin resident John Hemingway.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 22 Jul 2022, 5:51 PM
36 minutes ago 3,719 Views 2 Comments
RAF Battle of Britain Flight accompanied by the Irish Air Corps fly over the Jeanie Johnston on their way up the Liffey.
Image: Paul Sherwood Photographer
Image: Paul Sherwood Photographer

THE SKY ABOVE Dublin was full of Battle of Britain era fighters and bombers today as the Irish Air Corps welcomed its British counterparts as it continued to celebrate its centenary. 

The Royal Air Force ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ flew across Dublin City and landed at Casement Aerodrome.

The flight of a Lancaster Bomber with Spitfires and Hurricane fighters was met off the coast by the Irish Silver Swallows PC9s.

WW2 VET 627 Brigadier General Ruairi O'Connor, 103 year old Battle of Britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway and Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, current Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces in Baldonnel Areodrome this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal

They then made their way up the Liffey towards Baldonnell in South County Dublin.

The guest of honour at the event was Group Captain (Retired) John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway (Distinguished Flying Cross), the last known Battle of France, and Battle of Britain Pilot. John is a resident in South Co. Dublin and celebrated his 103rd birthday this week.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

