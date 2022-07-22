Battle of Britain fly past over Dublin skyline to celebrate 100 years of the Irish Air Corps

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE SKY ABOVE Dublin was full of Battle of Britain era fighters and bombers today as the Irish Air Corps welcomed its British counterparts as it continued to celebrate its centenary.
The Royal Air Force ‘Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’ flew across Dublin City and landed at Casement Aerodrome.
The flight of a Lancaster Bomber with Spitfires and Hurricane fighters was met off the coast by the Irish Silver Swallows PC9s.
They then made their way up the Liffey towards Baldonnell in South County Dublin.
The guest of honour at the event was Group Captain (Retired) John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway (Distinguished Flying Cross), the last known Battle of France, and Battle of Britain Pilot. John is a resident in South Co. Dublin and celebrated his 103rd birthday this week.
