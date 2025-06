A 20-YEAR-OLD man was caught in a taxi in Dublin with a loaded handgun after it fell out of his “body armour” vest on Tuesday night, a court has heard.

Craig McKeever of Dromard Road, Drimnagh, Dublin, was charged with an offence under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of the .22 calibre handgun on 24 June at Turvey Road, Inchicore.

He appeared before Judge Susan Fay at Dublin District Court today and was denied bail.

In evidence, Garda Niall White said that the accused made no reply to the charge.

He objected to bail and alleged that Mr McKeever was caught red-handed.

He said the accused and another male got into a taxi, which gardaí approached, noticing a strong smell of cannabis.

The court heard that during a search, the accused was found in the back seat wearing a body armour ballistics vest, out of which fell an army green .22 calibre pistol.

“One round of ammunition was discovered loaded in the firearm,” Garda White said.

The court heard the gun was seized, along with the single round, a magazine storage holder, the body armour vest and €550 cash allegedly in Mr McKeever’s possession.

Advertisement

The second male fled but was later granted bail, the court heard.

Garda White voiced concerns that the seizure of the gun was related to an ongoing feud.

The contested bail hearing was told the young man’s house was burned down last year, rebuilt and later petrol bombed.

He said the Garda ballistics section had also examined the gun.

The offence can carry a maximum 14-year sentence.

The accused did not address the court or indicate a plea, but the bail hearing was told that the case was likely to be transferred to the Circuit Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

His barrister, Kevin McCrave, stressed he had the presumption of innocence and bail, that the weapon has to be tested by experts for the defence, and that his client could spend a year in custody on remand awaiting trial.

Case law states that the court could consider bail where it might otherwise not due to lack of a speedy trial, he asserted.

Counsel said his client had family in court who could support him, stand bail, and ensure he attended court.

He argued that the court had a myriad of conditions it could apply to Mr McKeever, who would obey strict conditions similar to house arrest, which would be like having a Garda searchlight on him.

Judge Fay said she considered the submissions but denied bail and remanded Mr McKeever in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 3 July.