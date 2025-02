A YOUNG DUBLIN man accused of smashing up his on-off girlfriend’s home after she took out a safety order against him has been granted conditional bail.

Gardaí had to break down the door of her home in order to gain entry and found him “in her bedroom hiding under bedclothes,” Dublin District Court heard today.

They arrested the man in his early 20s around midnight on Friday and charged him with criminal damage and breaching the court order granted to his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child.

Judge William Aylmer noted the accused made no reply to the charges. He cannot be named because he has the right to anonymity under domestic violence laws.

A contested bail hearing was told the father of one turned up at her home and smashed her phone and television, and threw paint around.

He also had a history of failing to appear in court on several previous occasions raising concerns for gardaí that he would not attend his hearing on this charge. Furthermore, there were fears that he could interfere the main witness, the complainant.

Advertisement

The court heard she was his “on again off again” partner. But she had to take out a safety order against him, which he had not contested.

Defence solicitor Matthew de Courcy said his client would live at a specific address with a close family relation.

He pleaded for bail and informed the judge that the accused was about to start a new job.

The solicitor said his client had Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and underlying mental health issues but was doing his best.

Mr de Courcy urged the court to impose conditions and to monitor the young man, who would be under no illusion that he would end up in custody for breaching them.

Judge Aylmer granted bail but ordered the accused, who has yet to enter a plea, to stay away from the complainant, not contact her, sign on three days a week at a garda station, and abide by the safety order.

He will appear again later this month.