Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
THE DUBLIN MARATHON takes place this Sunday, 25 October.
Just over 22,000 registered participants, along with supporters, spectators and volunteers, will take to the streets of the capital for this year’s sold-out event.
Now in its 45th year, the marathon will bring some disruptions to transport services through Dublin city centre. However, Irish Rail will be operating additional services for those travelling to the event.
Spanning 42.2 kilometres (26.2 miles), the route is no easy feat, with many participants spending weeks or months training for the big day.
So, we’re wondering: Have you ever run a marathon?
Comments are unavailable right now as we upgrade some of our systems.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say