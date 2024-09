A YOUNG MAN accused of taking part in “large scale” rioting and looting in Dublin city-centre last year has been refused bail in the High Court.

Thomas Fox, 21, with an address at a hostel at Lord Edward Street, was charged with violent disorder at Burgh Quay, criminal damage to a Dublin bus at O’Connell Bridge and burglary of a Foot Locker store at O’Connell Street Lower on November 23, 2023.

He was further charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine for sale or supply at his hostel when he was arrested on July 23.

He had been denied bail a day later at Dublin District Court, which heard the offences allegedly took place during a “large scale public order incident” that became known as the Dublin city riots, with O’Connell Street as the epicentre.

Gardaí harvested thousands of hours of CCTV footage and took hundreds of witness statements.

Mr Fox brought a fresh application before the High Court in Cloverhill.

Garda Sergeant Ray Murphy agreed with Matthew Holmes BL, for the State, that there was still an objection to bail due to the seriousness of the case. He outlined the evidence against Mr Fox.

Advertisement

He was allegedly in a large group that looted the Foot Locker shop, which suffered losses of €435,201.

It was also alleged the accused was seen on CCTV posing for pictures and taking photos of himself wearing a Garda hat he had got while making his way around Dublin city centre.

The sergeant said that when questioned on his thoughts about migrants, he told a Garda interviewer, “Get them out. They’re smellbags. I would do murder if they ever touched a kid. I’d happily do a bad bad job for them. I would go into the Liffey with them. You hear of them out grabbing kids and all.”

Defence counsel Aisling Ginger-Quinn pleaded that her client would obey bail conditions and his girlfriend could provide a €200 surety.

He had no previous convictions.

The court heard he previously worked in a sports outlet and as a labourer and wanted to train to be a carpenter.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring noted the evidence, the “significant loss” caused, and the allegations he had made racially offensive comments.

She said the case would undoubtedly be dealt with on indictment and was satisfied that he would not turn up for trial.