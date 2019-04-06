This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 April, 2019
Man shot in north Dublin after car pulls up and passenger fires at victim with handgun

The shooting happened at Belcamp Crescent Belcamp Crescent at about 7.30pm yesterday evening.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 8:39 AM
4 minutes ago 685 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4579938
The Belcamp Crescent area in Priorswood.
Image: Google Maps
The Belcamp Crescent area in Priorswood.
The Belcamp Crescent area in Priorswood.
Image: Google Maps

A MAN WAS shot in the Priorswood area of Dublin last night when a car pulled up and passenger got out and shot him twice in the leg.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening. 

Gardaí have said that the incident took place yesterday evening at Belcamp Crescent at about 7.30pm. 

Witnesses have said that a silver Volkswagen Bora pulled up beside the victim and a passenger got out of this car and shot the victim twice with a handgun. The car then left the area. 

There is no description of the gunman but gardaí are requesting that any witnesses to the shooting contact them at Coolock Garda Station.

A technical examination of the scene is also being carried out and gardaí have said they are also carrying out house-to-house enquiries..

Read next:

