Wednesday 31 March 2021
Man (40s) charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin city

Isaac Horgan died following the incident on Monday.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 31 Mar 2021, 8:11 AM
1 hour ago 3,707 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5397075
Gardaí at the scenet at Markievicz House.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie


Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s who was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin on Monday has been charged. 

Isaac Horgan, who was in his 50s, died after he was stabbed at his home in Markievicz House, Dublin 2.

Gardaí yesterday upgraded their probe to a murder investigation.

Two people were arrested. One of them – a woman in her 30s – has been released without charge, and gardaí said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

The man in his 40s who was also arrested has been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

