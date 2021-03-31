Man (40s) charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin city

A MAN IN his 40s who was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Dublin on Monday has been charged.

Isaac Horgan, who was in his 50s, died after he was stabbed at his home in Markievicz House, Dublin 2.

Gardaí yesterday upgraded their probe to a murder investigation.

Two people were arrested. One of them – a woman in her 30s – has been released without charge, and gardaí said a file would be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man in his 40s who was also arrested has been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

