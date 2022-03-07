Dublin teenager jailed for five years for series of violent offences

A TEENAGER HAS been jailed for five years for a series of violent offences which were committed over a 20 month period, including the theft of a wallet from a nurse on her way to work.

The court heard Nathan Kelly (19) had a very troubled background and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. He is now engaging with his addictions and has expressed remorse for his offending.

Kelly, of Donomore Crescent, Killinarden, Tallaght pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three assaults, three robberies and trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear on dates between on 28 February, 2019 and 28 October, 2020. He has ten previous convictions.

Over the course of a number of hearings earlier this year, the court heard the offending began with an assault in February 2019 at Centra, Wicklow Street where Kelly, who was with other youths, punched a staff member in the face and kicked him as he left the shop.

In April 2019, Kelly punched a man who approached him after observing him with other youths in his back garden. In August 2020 a young man was robbed by Kelly and another youth, threatened with an imitation firearm before being kicked in the face and having his belongings taken.

Kelly was on bail when he committed the final offences which were an assault of a young man sitting on a Luas and the robbery of a wallet from a nurse on her way to a shift in Tallaght hospital.

Judge Melanie Greally said Kelly had an extremely difficult early life and had been exposed to extreme domestic violence within the home. She noted a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis that stemmed from his childhood.

She noted a plea in mitigation from his counsel, Cathal McGreal BL, setting out the difficulties he had encountered, leading to him developing an addiction at a young age and addressing his emotions in a violent way.

Judge Greally noted he was at high risk of reoffending with his risk factors related to the trauma in his background, his addictions and his diagnosis of ADHD and PTSD.

She noted his extreme youth when he commenced this offending, his horrendous circumstances and the negative and damaging influences he had been exposed to. She noted that he is engaging with his addictions, is in a stable relationship and has expressed remorse.

Judge Greally imposed consecutive sentences totally 78 months and suspended the final 18 months suspended for 12 months on strict conditions.