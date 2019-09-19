This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavy traffic in Dublin city centre as Eden Quay closed following collision

The incident involved a male pedestrian in his late 70s and a coach.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 2:54 PM
45 minutes ago 5,413 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815930
Eden Quay, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Eden Quay, Dublin
Eden Quay, Dublin
Image: Google Street View

HEAVY TRAFFIC IS expected in Dublin city centre this afternoon following a collision on Eden Quay. 

The incident involving a coach and a male pedestrian happened at around 1.40pm on Eden Quay at the junction of Marlborough Street. 

A man in his late 70s was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious injuries. 

The north quays are currently closed from Eden Quay to O’Connell Bridge as a result of a collision. 

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are expected at the scene. 

Traffic is heavy on approach from Arran Quay, according to AA Roadwatch. 

Dublin Bus has a number of diversions in place as a result of the incident. Details of these diversions can be found here

The Swords Express has also diverted its services as a result of the incident. The first outbound stop for the service to Swords is now currently operating from the IFSC. 

“Expect heavy traffic delays which will impact our services. Apologies for any inconvience caused,” it said. 

