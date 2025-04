PEOPLE LIVING IN Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown have the highest incomes for a council area, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The median gross household income in the area was €84,991, according to CSO figures for 2022.

This compared with Longford, which had the lowest in Leinster at €47,217.

The local election area with the highest household income was Stillorgan at almost €100,000, followed by Blackrock at €94,381.

The figures came in the CSO’s Geographical Profiles of Income in Ireland for 2022.

By local authority and province, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median gross household income in Leinster, while Longford had the lowest.

In Munster, Cork County had the highest median gross household income at €60,906, while Kerry had the lowest at €48,320.

The highest median gross household income by local authority in Connacht was in Galway County at €59,895, and the lowest was in Leitrim at €45,267.

In Ulster, the highest median gross household income was in Cavan at €52,321, while Donegal had the lowest at €42,497.

Advertisement

The local election areas with the highest median gross household income were Stillorgan at €99,352, Blackrock at €94,381, Pembroke at €92,341, Glencullen-Sandyford at €92,431, and Ratoath in Meath with €88,796.

The lowest was Ballymun-Finglas at €53,184.

The three towns with the highest median gross household income were in Leinster: Malahide in Dublin with €97,168, Ratoath in Meath at €96,273, and Donabate in Dublin at €95,871.

Bearna in Galway was fourth highest in the state, and the highest in Connacht, with a median gross income of €90,881.

The town with the highest median gross household income in Munster was Annacotty in Limerick (€90,182), while in in Ulster it was Kingscourt in Cavan (€54,739).

Lifford in Donegal had the lowest median gross household of €31,959.

Just under half of households in Ireland had a gross household income of less than €60,000 in 2022, increasing to almost two-thirds in Donegal and falling to just over a third in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

At the upper end of the income distribution, 4.3% of households had a gross income of €200,000 or above, decreasing to 1% in Donegal and rising to 14.6% in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown.

Eva O’Regan, statistician in the Income, Consumption and Wealth (ICW) division, said: “This release, published as a CSO Frontier Series Output, produces household income statistics using administrative data.

“Estimates are provided at multiple levels of geography, including by county, administrative county (local authority), local electoral area (LEA) and electoral division.

“It is worth noting that administrative data is pseudonymised prior to any statistical analysis taking place to protect the privacy of individuals.”