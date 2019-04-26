This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Elderly people locked in rooms in separate armed burglaries in Dundalk

Gardaí said that in each case the victims were left ‘shocked and distressed’.

By Elaine Keogh Friday 26 Apr 2019, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 4,928 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4608976
St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.
Image: Google Maps
St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.
St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ IN DUNDALK have not ruled out that the same criminals are behind two burglaries on elderly people in the space of three days.

In the most recent incident, just before 5pm Thursday, a woman in her 70s was locked in her bathroom by the raiders.

She was freed when her husband arrived back to their home on the St Alphonsus road, Dundalk, some two hours later.

At approximately 8pm Tuesday a couple in their 80s were locked into a bedroom of their home on the Rock Road, Blackrock, County Louth by two men. They were armed with a knife, hammer and hatchet.

Gardaí said that in each case the victims were left ‘shocked and distressed’.

A Garda spokesperson in Dundalk said, “we have not ruled out”, the possibility that the same culprits may have been involved in both.

There has been a “good response from the public to our appeal for assistance and that is very much appreciated”, the spokesperson said.

Gardaí renewed their appeal for anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV or who saw anything in relation to either crime to contact them in Dundalk on 042-9388400 or to ring the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

