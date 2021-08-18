Man arrested after two garda cars set on fire at Dundalk Garda Station

A MAN IN his early 30s has been arrested after two garda vehicles were set alight at Dundalk Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating an act of criminal damage after the incident took place outside the station at around 2:30am. The scene was preserved and has since been technically examined.

Gardaí have said no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The damaged cars have been removed from the scene.

The force said their investigation into the incident is ongoing and service was not interrupted.

The man is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú labelled the incident “malicious and outrageous”.

This attack should be and will be utterly condemned by the community in Dundalk, who support Gardaí in their efforts to keep communities safe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“For the attack to happen in the car park of the Garda station, close to the town centre in Dundalk, shows brazen criminality and comes following a number of successful Garda operations against criminal gangs in the town,” Ó Murchú said.

The incident follows attacks on the station in 2019 and 2020, and attacks on members of the Gardaí and their homes in the Dundalk area in recent years.

Comments are closed as an arrest has been made.