Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Appeal for witnesses to suspected arson attack on garda's home

Significant damage was caused to the outside of the house on Sunday night, but nobody was injured.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 10:05 PM
26 minutes ago 1,112 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118724
Bay Estate area in Dundalk, Co Louth
Image: Google Street View
Bay Estate area in Dundalk, Co Louth
Bay Estate area in Dundalk, Co Louth
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE suspected arson of a garda’s house in Dundalk last Sunday night have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Local fire services attended the blaze in the Bay Estate area in Dundalk, Co Louth shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

The garda in question lived with his two small children and his wife, who is also pregnant. 

The fire was brought under control by emergency services. There were no reports of injuries, but significant damage was caused to the outside of the house. 

This evening, gardaí say there are asking any road users who may have dash-cam footage of Cherryvale Avenue and Hazelwood Avenue areas of the Bay Estate between the hours of 10.45pm. and 11.45pm on Sunday night to come forward.

Anyone who can assist gardaí is asked to contact Dundalk garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has condemned the attack, which it said is the third attack on the home of a garda in the Dundalk area over the past 18 months. 

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also said the attack on the garda’s home disgusted him. 

“This despicable act demonstrates a reckless disregard for human life and the laws of the land which seek to protect us all,” he said.

“The fact that the attack was against the private family home of a Garda member, with his young family asleep inside, is both sinister and disgusting.

“Members of An Garda Síochána perform vital work, strongly supported by the communities they serve. An attack on a Garda is an attack on the entire community.”

