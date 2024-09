THE VILLAGE OF Dundrum in Co Tipperary has been the site of protests and division in recent months over the housing of international protection applicants.

At the centre of this is Dundrum House, an 18th-century manor previously used as a hotel and that had been used recently to house Ukrainian refugees.

However, when plans shifted to the housing of international protection applicants, some of Dundrum’s local residents mounted a campaign against it, resulting in a series of protests and blockades at the site since.

Their presence has been a source of concern and worry for the families now housed there, with reports of intimidation and fear.

To look at exactly is happening on the ground in Tipperary — and after similar incidents elsewhere, what the government can learn from the approach it has taken — we’re joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by our reporter Eoghan Dalton, who has reported extensively from Dundrum in recent months.

