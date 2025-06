NEARLY 40 E-SCOOTERS WERE seized in a sweeping garda operation across south Dublin this morning, as part of a crackdown on electric vehicles linked to serious criminal activity.

As part of a coordinated ‘day of action’ under Operation Meacan, officers carried out 40 searches from 7am in areas around Tallaght, Crumlin, and Terenure.

The operation involved community policing units, armed support teams, search units, and a local authority dog warden.

Advertisement

In addition to the e-scooters, gardaí confiscated 14 electric bikes, five motorcycles, six quad bikes, and a scrambler.

They also seized clothing worth an estimated €10,000, as well as illicit drugs, knives, fireworks, and a chainsaw.

Operation Meacan targets the use of electric motorbikes and other vehicles in serious crimes including drug dealing, money laundering, firearms transport, and drug-related intimidation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations are ongoing.