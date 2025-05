ALMOST €3M WORTH of cannabis has been seized at Shannon Airport today.

Revenue officials seized 149kgs with an estimated value of €2.98m when they discovered the drugs during routine operations at the airport.

Advertisement

The parcelled drugs had originated from Canada and were destined for an address in Co Clare, a Revenue spokesperson said.

The seizure is part of ongoing operations “involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” Revenue said.

Investigations into the seizure are ongoing.