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Best of the Box

Poll: What did you make of East of Eden?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 16 Oct 2026
2.4k

JOHN STEINBECK’S CLASSIC 1952 novel East of Eden has been turned into a miniseries for Netflix by Zoe Kazan.

Tracing the lives of the Trask family across three generations is a slew of fine actors, including Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and Ireland’s Ciarán Hinds. 

In our Best of the Box review last week, we said:

Compelling, intense and beautifully shot, the impact of the show’s exploration of human struggles and pain lingers long after its devastating final episode. 

But have you been watching East of Eden, and what do you think so far?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (523)
I'm loving it (295)
I think it's good (280)
I'm not enjoying it (92)

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