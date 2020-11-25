Hopes for a swift economic recovery in 2021 have faded, says ECB

THE EURO ZONE is facing into a more prolonged recession than previously expected with the prospect of a sharp economic rebound in 2021 receding, according to the European Central Bank.

A resurgence of the virus since the summer months has weakened growth forecasts for the euro area into next year.

Consequently, the ECB has downgraded its projections for 2021.

The details are contained in the ECB’s second biannual financial stability review of the year, published this morning.

“Economic activity contracted sharply in all euro area countries in the second quarter of 2020, with countries more affected by the pandemic and associated containment measures facing the sharpest GDP falls,” according to the report.

“The easing of measures as of late spring brought about a rebound in economic activity. Nevertheless, with the recent resurgence in new infection rates and the related reimplementation of social distancing measures in many countries, the economic recovery in the euro area has lost momentum more rapidly than expected.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Professional forecasters now expect that the euro area economy will not exceed pre-pandemic GDP levels until 2023.”

The ECB now expects the combined economies of the single currency area to grow by just 4.7% in 2021, down from the 6.2% it pencilled in during the summer.

More to follow…