ED SHEERAN MADE a surprise appearance at an Fleadh Cheoil in Wexford town this afternoon at the well-known Sky & The Ground pub.

Massive crowds gathered on the streets of the south-east town today, hoping to catch a glimpse of the English singer, who frequently cites his Irish roots.

He was joined by members of the Irish bands Biird and Amble and performed a number of his original songs as well as traditional Irish trad tunes.

Ed Sheeran just rocked up to Wexford for a surprise gig 🎤👀



Ed showed up at Sky & The Ground and belted out a few tunes in front of a jam-packed pub 🍻🎶



Rumours had been flying all day - and for once, they were true! 😳@warnermusicirl pic.twitter.com/KAvJY2QG2E — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) August 5, 2025

The Sky & the Ground quickly filled up this morning as the rumour mill ran wild in Wexford, leading to a full house at the pub this afternoon.

Not wanting to leave anyone out, Sheeran made his way outside to perform an acoustic set for fans who could not make their way into the pub.

Fair play…not wanting those outside The Sky & The Ground in #Wexford to feel cheated, Ed Sheeran went outside and did an acoustic/unplugged tune for the crowd gathered there. That’s a big one for the Fleadh anyways…and it’s only Tuesday! 😅 pic.twitter.com/6y3o8cEMm1 — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) August 5, 2025

Caolán Barron, a member of the family who runs the pub, said they were delighted to welcome Sheeran today. He added that his mother had made up the spare room for him to stay and cook him a dinner – chicken curry – just in case he needed a feed.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the annual traditional music and culture festival, continues until Sunday in Wexford town.

Dozens of acts and events – ticketed and free – are still to follow throughout the rest of the week.