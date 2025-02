TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has led tributes to former Limerick TD and councillor, 76-year-old Eddie Wade.

He passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by family, his death notice said.

Wade was first elected to Limerick County Council in 1979, representing Castleconnell.

He was re-elected at every subsequent local election until his retirement from public life in 2014. In 1997, Wade was elected to the Dáil. He served as a TD for Limerick East until 2002.

Eddie Wade pictured in 1998. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

In a statement, Martin said he was “very sorry to learn of the death of my friend, former TD and long-serving councillor, Eddie Wade”.

He said that Wade had been a “tireless champion” for his constituents with a “remarkable” record of public service. Wade, who served as a councillor for 35 years, was “committed to Fianna Fáil, the GAA and other local organisations”, Martin said.

“As colleagues in the Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party, I remember him continuously advocating for the people of Limerick, always seeking to improve their lives and region. He was a good friend and I always enjoyed his company.”

The Taoiseach extended sympathies on behalf of himself and the party to Wade’s sisters Rita and Breda and the wider family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Tess and Paddy, brothers Pat, John and Martin and nephew Eamon, Mr Wade will be missed by his sisters, wider family, and “large circle of friends and neighbours”, his death notice said.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 19th, at St. Patrick’s Church, Knockea, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Donoughmore cemetery.