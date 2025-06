A SECOND MAN has been arrested following a serious assault at Eden Quay on Monday afternoon.

The assault occurred in the area of Rosie Hackett Bridge in Dublin city centre at approximately 4:30pm. The injured man was brought to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The man arrested this morning is aged in his 20s. His arrest was made during an operation in the city centre this morning, and he is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin.

A man previously arrested in connection with the assault, aged in his 30s, has since been charged and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Anyone with footage of the assault is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Investigations remain ongoing.