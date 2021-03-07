#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Advertisement

Irish author Edna O'Brien receives France's highest cultural award

O’Brien, 90, is the author of 18 novels.

By AFP Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 7:16 PM
53 minutes ago 3,021 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5374655
Image: Empics Entertainment/PA
Image: Empics Entertainment/PA

CELEBRATED IRISH AUTHOR Edna O’Brien has been appointed a Commander in France’s “Ordre des Arts et Lettres”, entering the exclusive ranks of those awarded the nation’s highest cultural distinction.

“For being a legendary writer who has enriched Irish literature in inestimable ways and for nurturing French literature we award you the insignia of Commander of “L’Ordre des Arts et Lettres,” said French culture minister Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin in a pre-recorded online message.

Bachelot-Narquin praised O’Brien for a “steadfast commitment in favour of liberty, both in your writing and in your life” and for “having inspired countless women by the force of your words”.

O’Brien, 90, is the author of 18 novels.

“This award is huge for me,” she said in a pre-recorded message from her home in London.

“I will wear this medal… as being talismanic for the rest of my life.”

Born in 1930 into a strict Catholic farming family in Clare, O’Brien’s father was an alcoholic and her mother saw writing as a sin.

“Writing was a very secret transaction because it was regarded as profane, both in our house and in my country, during my formative years,” she explained in her acceptance speech.

Her debut novel, The Country Girls, was published in 1962, and won the Kingsley Amis Award. It tells the story of a young woman navigating a repressive Irish society after World War II. The book was banned by the Irish censor and a few burned at the request of a Limerick parish priest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Brien has continued to court controversial topics, with her 1994 book House of Splendid Isolation focused on a terrorist who goes on the run and Down by the River, published in 1996, telling the story of an underage rape victim who sought an abortion in England.

Her most recent novel Girl was published in 2019 – depicting the trauma of Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants.

O’Brien has already been awarded the Irish PEN Lifetime Achievement Award and the PEN/Nabokov Award for work which “broke down social and sexual barriers for women in Ireland and beyond.”

Her work is “like a piece of fine meshwork”, wrote the late US author Philip Roth in the New York Times.

It is “a net of perfectly observed sensuous details that enables you to contain all the longing and pain and remorse that surge through the fiction,” he said in 1984.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie