Your evening longread: Edna O'Brien on turning 90

Edna O’Brien

It’s the legendary Irish writer’s 90th birthday – so here’s a recent interview with her.

(The Guardian, approx 7 mins reading time)

Girl, of which she remains “very, very proud”, was similarly tiring. “I went to Nigeria twice – that was no fun and games. What was terrifying was to try and make a kind of mythic story from all this pain and horror. I spoke to a lot of people – escaped girls, their mothers and sisters, to trauma specialists, doctors and Unicef but then I had to honour the material and the feelings of those girls and their relatives while making it not a fable – there are no lies – but a kind of little myth and some people didn’t understand.”