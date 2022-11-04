Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 4 November 2022
The 9 at 9: Friday

Templemore College protests, Northern Ireland election climbdown and Imran Khan

1 hour ago 1,973 Views 0 Comments
Updated 12 minutes ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

Templemore College

1. In our lead story this morning, reporter Niall O’Connor details how Tipperary locals are set to protest outside the gates of the Garda college in Templemore this weekend after authorities stopped the community from using the college’s swimming pool.

Demonstrators say the move is the latest incident in a series of issues experienced by the local community in the town following decisions by management at the centre.

Historical convictions

2. A public consultation on a scheme to disregard historic convictions of gay and bisexual men has been launched.

It will provide an opportunity for affected people and organisations to inform the development of the scheme and to provide input on a number of key issues, based on their lived experience, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

Columba McVeigh

3. The search for a Northern Ireland teenager who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, is being paused for the winter due to “dangerous” weather conditions.

Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was last seen in November 1975.

He is one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

Northern Ireland elections

4. Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, has confirmed that an election will not take place in Northern Ireland this December.

In a statement this morning, Heaton-Harris said that he will lay out the next steps in the House of Commons next week, adding that he wants to restore a “strong devolved government”.

Twitter sackings

5. Social media giant Twitter has said that it will start laying off employees today, as new billionaire owner Elon Musk moves quickly after his big takeover to make the messaging platform financially sound.

A company-wide email seen by AFP says Twitter employees will receive word via email at the start of business today, California time, as to what their fate is.

Stripe cuts

6. The online payments firm Stripe, founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison, have confirmed that they will be cutting it’s team of staff by 14%.

The company employs more than 8,000 people and would not confirm to The Journal yesterday how many employees in Ireland would lose their jobs.

Imran Khan

7. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is recovering in hospital after an assassination attempt yesterday that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Brazil

8. Outgoing Brazilian President  Jair Bolsonaro met briefly with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva yesterday, four days after Bolsonaro’s tight election loss.

The meeting between Brazil’s far-right outgoing president and vice president-elect Geraldo Alckmin took place at the presidential palace, according to Alckmin, who heads da Silva’s transition team.

Weather

9. It’s set to be a mostly dry day today, with sunny spells to break out across the morning and afternoon.

Met Éireann are forecasting that cloudy conditions will increase later on in the evening, with some rain and drizzle expected.

Highest temperatures today are to be between 10 and 13 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

