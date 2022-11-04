Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 4 November 2022
Advertisement

Search of bog for 1975 IRA victim Columba McVeigh is paused for winter

Columba McVeigh is one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

1 hour ago 2,977 Views 0 Comments
The search for Columba McVeigh is to be paused over the winter because of the hazardous weather conditions
The search for Columba McVeigh is to be paused over the winter because of the hazardous weather conditions
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

THE SEARCH FOR a Northern Ireland teenager who was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, is being paused for the winter due to “dangerous” weather conditions.

Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone, was last seen in November 1975.

He is one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

At the beginning of October, forensic archaeologists and excavators began a fresh attempt to locate his remains at a site at Bragan Bog, near Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

It is the sixth search since 1999 to try to find Columba in the area.

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) said the dig at the Co Monaghan bog was being paused as “persistent and torrential rain will make the bog too dangerous for contractors and archaeologists”.

Jon Hill, the ICLVR’s senior investigator, said that working on bog land “is a significant challenge at the best of times”.

He said that the pause over the winter period, announced as expected, was done to “maximise our opportunities for discovery when weather and ground conditions have improved”.

At the beginning of the new search on 3 October, Columba’s brother, Oliver McVeigh, told the PA news agency of the difficulty of being back to the “bleak area”.

“Just imagine taking a 19-year-old out here, walking him out and shooting him like a dog, burying him like a dog and leaving him there, to be never found again. Horrific,” McVeigh said.

“It’s been four years since the last (search), but the very fact we are back digging and looking for him, yes, that’s good, but we want to find him and not waste people’s time and give him a Christian burial.

“It’s important to tell the IRA people: we want to find his body, we are not going away, we want answers, we want people to come and tell us where he is and get the exact spot and bury him.”

Speaking about the search being paused, Hill said: “Any suspension of a search is deeply frustrating for the McVeigh family, but they understand the reasons for it.

“And they also know that we will be back with renewed determination to do everything in our power to bring this search to a successful conclusion and bring Columba home.”

The ICLVR can be contacted by phone on 00800 5558 5500, international +353 1 602 8655 or by email at Secretary@iclvr.ie.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie